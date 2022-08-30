Cloudy sky with light rain expected in Delhi today: IMD
The minimum temperature on Monday was 26.9°C, and maximum temperature was 36.9°C – one degree above normal
Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 26°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36°C.
Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 119.
On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 144, which is in the moderate category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
On Tuesday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi: AQI today indicates ‘moderate’ air quality. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes ~ 72% to PM10. For the next 3 days (30th, 31st, 1st) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 8-16 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ due to prevailing relatively dry conditions. Moderate temperature (~ 34-36 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 2.0-2.5) maintains moderate ventilation.”
HC denies BMC’s attempt to reopen issue of ownership of 723 acres land in Oshiwara
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has shot down the attempt by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to reopen the issue of ownership of the 723 acres land at Oshiwara, purportedly to save large sums of money required to acquire 64.75 acres of it for sewerage purification system. The then principal collector for Konkan had in October 1860 allotted the 723-acre land of Oshiwara village to the predecessor of Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt Ltd free of cost.
Elgar Parishad case accused Jyoti Jagtap moves HC for bail
An accused in the Elgar Parishad case, Jyoti Jagtap, told the Bombay high court on Tuesday that she had been falsely implicated for promoting Maoist ideology and the special National Investigation Agency court did not take a note of it while rejecting her bail plea in February. A division bench of justice A S Gadkari and justice Milind Jadhav was hearing Jagtap's regular bail application filed through advocate Kritika Agarwal.
KCR’s Bihar visit to boost Nitish Kumar’s Oppn alliance bid ahead of JD(U) meet
Ahead of the Janata Dal (United)'s national executive and council meetings, the visit of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to Bihar and Rao's meeting with counterpart Nitish Kumar is viewed as a politically significant step to build a larger Opposition alliance in the country ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. KCR is likely to also meet Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
Furious resident stuck in lift assaults security guard, arrested
Gurugram: Furious on getting stuck for about an hour inside a lift, a 40-year-old man on Monday resorted to verbally abusing and slapping a security guard of an upscale apartment in Sector 50, police said. Following the alleged assault, the police have registered a case against the suspect who was then detained late evening, Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east). Ashok Kumar (50), who works as a security guard said that although Nath has apologised to him, he did not forgive him.
Two history sheeters involved in 42 house break-ins held
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for separate house break-in incidents. The police have discovered that one of them had 18 house break-in cases, whereas the nother was involved in 24. The accused have been identified as Shabbir Zamir Ahmed Qureshi, 24, who lives in Wadala TT area, and a Nallasopara resident, 43, Shakir Hussain Shaikh. Shabbir was involved in 24 house break-ins allegedly committed in the past seven to eight years.
