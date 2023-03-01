Parts of Delhi get light rain but another warm day expected

Parts of Delhi received light rain in the early hours of Wednesday accompanied by gusty winds due to a western disturbance influencing the northern plains even as it was unlikely to impact the mercury significantly. The maximum temperatures will continue to hover over 30°C. There was no rainfall in February. (Hindustan Times)

The mercury was expected to go up to 31°C on Wednesday even as the air quality remained poor but was likely to improve to the moderate range in the second half of the day.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1°C. The average monthly maximum temperature for February was 27.7°C, the third highest for Delhi since 1951.

It was also Delhi’s hottest February since February 2006, when the average monthly maximum was 29.7°C. In 1960, February recorded a monthly average of 27.9°C.

There was also no rainfall in February. The last time the capital recorded rain was 20.4mm between January 29 and 30. The normal rainfall mark for January is 19.1mm and 21.3mm for February.

Above-normal temperatures are likely in March, April, and May. Till Sunday, the mercury will hover between 31 and 33°C.

An air quality index (AQI) of 201 (poor) was recorded at 7am on Wednesday. On Tuesday, an AQI of 218 (poor) was recorded at 4pm.