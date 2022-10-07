Home / Cities / Delhi News / Parts of NCR, Delhi get overnight rain, more expected

Parts of NCR, Delhi get overnight rain, more expected

delhi news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 08:32 AM IST

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum 22 degrees Celsius

The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 58 at 7am on Friday in the satisfactory category. (Hindustan Times)
The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 58 at 7am on Friday in the satisfactory category. (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

Parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) and Delhi received overnight rain that brought down the mercury and improved the air quality. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi is likely to have generally overcast weather and receive light rain on Friday while the air quality is expected to remain in the satisfactory category.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum 22 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal, and the minimum was 22.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 58 at 7am on Friday in the satisfactory category. The average 24-hour AQI was 79 in the same satisfactory category on Thursday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The government’s monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributed ~ 55% to PM10. “For the next 3 days...peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 15-16 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘Moderate’ due to expected light rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 28-33 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out