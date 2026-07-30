Pay water dues by August 15 or face attachment of property: Delhi Jal Board

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has begun issuing notices to commercial property owners with outstanding water bills exceeding ₹25 lakh, warning that properties could be attached and sealed if dues are not cleared by August 15, water minister Parvesh Verma said on Thursday.

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma said the Delhi Jal Board has issued notices to 1,125 commercial properties with water bill dues exceeding ₹25 lakh (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

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The move is part of the Delhi government’s drive to recover long-pending water bill arrears and comes ahead of the expiry of the DJB’s Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver scheme, which is currently available to both domestic and commercial consumers.

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Commercial properties with dues above ₹ 25 lakh issued notices

Verma said the utility has identified around 1,125 commercial properties across the Capital where outstanding water bills have crossed ₹25 lakh.

“DJB has powers to attach and seal properties of water bill defaulters. Till now, we have identified 1,125 properties where water bill dues of ₹25 lakh or more have accumulated over the years. If they do not pay on time, their properties will be attached,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the minister, notices have already been issued to the identified defaulters, giving them until August 15 to either clear their dues or avail of the ongoing LPSC waiver scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the minister, notices have already been issued to the identified defaulters, giving them until August 15 to either clear their dues or avail of the ongoing LPSC waiver scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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LPSC waiver scheme remains open till August 15

The Delhi government introduced the LPSC waiver scheme last year for domestic consumers to encourage settlement of long-pending bills before extending it to commercial users. Under the scheme, consumers can pay the principal outstanding amount while receiving a waiver on the late payment surcharge. The scheme, which initially offered a full waiver if dues were cleared by January 31, 2026, has since been extended until August 15.

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Number of bills paid

Verma said the government expects the scheme to substantially improve DJB’s revenue collection. “Commercial properties also have the facility to get a waiver under the LPSC scheme. The government is expecting satisfactory revenue from collecting these pending bills accumulated over the years,” he said.

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Independent legal experts said the DJB has statutory powers to recover unpaid dues by attaching properties.

Also read: Delhi Jal Board recovers just 11.5% pending dues under water bill waiver scheme

Civil lawyer Manu Chaturvedi said municipal bodies can recover unpaid statutory dues by attaching properties where such powers are provided under law. “If there are similar powers in the Delhi Jal Board Act, the Board can also recover dues in a similar manner,” he said.

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Legal analyst Nikhil Jain said Section 87 of the Delhi Jal Board Act empowers the utility to attach and sell movable or immovable property if dues remain unpaid despite the issuance of a demand notice.

Section 87 provides that if a person fails to pay outstanding dues within 30 days of receiving a demand notice, the amount can be recovered through the sale of movable assets or the attachment and sale of immovable property.

Government targets ₹ 5,000 crore recovery

Verma reiterated that enforcement action would begin after the waiver scheme closes for consumers who continue to default.

“After the LPSC scheme’s deadline is over, people who do not pay their bills, we will take action against the defaulters,” he said.

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Asked whether the waiver scheme would be extended beyond August 15, the minister said no decision had been taken.

The Delhi government has set a target of recovering around ₹5,000 crore in pending water bill dues through the initiative, while consumers are expected to receive relief of nearly ₹11,000 crore through the waiver of accumulated late payment surcharge.