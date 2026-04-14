Haryana scraps water bill interest for metered Gurugram homes

In a relief for residents, the Haryana government has waived the surcharge on pending water bills for areas under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), officials said, adding that the benefit will be available only to households with functional water meters installed. Applies to colonies and villages under MCG; officials say move aims to improve billing transparency and water use tracking across the city. (HT Archive)

According to an official notification, made available on Monday, the interest component on outstanding water bills has been completely waived for consumers in both colonies and villages falling under MCG jurisdiction. However, consumers without meters will not be eligible for the waiver and have been directed to install water meters on their connections by May 31, 2026.The waiver will be applied automatically, and eligible consumers will not be required to submit any application.

MCG officials said the surcharge is dynamic and varies for each consumer, as it is calculated at 10% of the current unpaid bill. “The waiver is aimed at providing relief to residents while encouraging transparency and accountability in water usage,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner.The estimated revenue foregone by MCG due to the waiver is currently being compiled.

Officials said strict directions have also been issued, warning that water connections may be disconnected if meters are not installed within the stipulated deadline. The move is part of a broader effort to streamline water management and ensure fair billing practices across the city, they added.

Civic officials said the absence of water meters has long posed challenges, leading to irregular billing and difficulties in monitoring consumption patterns. By mandating meters, the administration aims to promote responsible usage and improve revenue collection.

The decision is expected to benefit thousands of households that have accumulated dues due to surcharge additions over time. Officials said the waiver is also intended to encourage more consumers to clear pending bills. “This is a one-time opportunity for consumers to regularise their accounts. People should take advantage of the waiver and ensure compliance,” Dahiya said.

Residents have been urged to complete meter installation at the earliest to avoid disruption in water supply. There is no subsidy being provided for meter installation, and the cost will vary depending on the plot size, officials said.