Bus mows down pedestrian in Delhi, angry mob causes damage to vehicle: Police

In a tragic incident, a pedestrian was mowed down by an orange cluster bus near Nawada metro station in Delhi on Tuesday night, police said. The 29-year-old bus driver has been arrested. (Representative file image)

As soon as the incident occurred around 10:30pm, a mob gathered at the accident site and damaged the bus, bringing the traffic to a standstill.

They also obstructed a police team gathered there damaging their van, police said.

“When a police team reached the spot to dispel the mob, the crowd smashed their vehicle’s windowpanes as well, M Harsha Vardhan, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) said.

The police said the identity of the deceased was yet to be identified.

The 29-year-old bus driver has been arrested.

DCP Vardhan said strict action will be taken against those involved in damaging public property.

Two cases have been registered in the incident, one against the bus driver for causing death due to negligence and rash driving, and another against the mob for obstructing public servants from performing their duty and under the Prevention of Damages to Public Property Act.

