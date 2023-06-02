7 arrested over mob attack on police in Bihar’s Madhepura

The Bihar police on Friday arrested seven people in connection with Wednesday’s mob attack on a police team in Madhepura district, in which four policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector ,were injured, officials said. Police said that the accused were arrested after a massive raid. (Representative Image)

The incident occurred at Chatra under Arar police outpost after the police team led by ASI Raju Mahto reached the village upon receiving a phone call about tension over a piece of land.

“Police tried to sort out the dispute and while they were returning, a mob consisting of men, women and children attacked the police vehicle with conventional weapons,” said the ASI, who was seriously injured.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the medical college and hospital in Madhepura.

“We somehow managed to survive. The mob also tried to snatch our weapons,” he said.

Station house officer (SHO) Roshan Kumar said, “The ASI was badly thrashed and he fainted in the police vehicle. Somehow, they reached the police outpost.”

“We have lodged an FIR against Rakesh Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Gulsan Kumar, Radha Devi, Geeta Devi, Puja Devi and Mitthu Yadav alias Mithilesh Kumar,” he said.

“After a massive raid, all of the accused were arrested,” he added.

On the other hand, the accused alleged that the women were assaulted by police that led to the violence.

However, the SHO rejected their allegations and asserted that police would take stringent action against the accused.