Bus hits scooter in Delhi’s Dwarka, one killed, one hurt
A 33-year-old man was killed and his brother severely injured after their scooter was hit by a DTC cluster bus on Wednesday morning in Dwarka, police said.
DCP (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan identified the deceased man as Pankaj Singh and the injured as Abhinay, both residents of Baproha.
Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday morning when Singh and his brother were riding the scooter and were hit by a cluster bus at Dwarka Mor, police said. “Around 10.26am, we received information regarding an accident near Dwarka Mor in which two persons on a scooter were hit by a cluster bus,” the DCP said.
Singh was found dead on the spot and Abhinay was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police said the driver of the cluster bus abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled.
A case has been registered under sections of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway to nab the driver of the offending vehicle, police said. “CCTV cameras are being checked to identify the offender and establish the exact sequence of the accident,” the officer said.
-
Interim bail for former Haryana CM Chautala
Noting Chautala's old age, the Delhi high court on Wednesday suspended the four-year-jail term handed to former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case. While granting him interim bail till the pendency of his appeal, Justice Yogesh Khanna noted that Chautala admittedly spent about one year and six months in custody and the appeal might take some time to come on board for a hearing.
-
Can’t evict people overnight without notice: Delhi HC
Encroachers on a public land cannot be evicted “with a bulldozer at their doorstep early in the morning or late in the evening” without any notice, thus rendering them completely unsheltered, the Delhi high court ruled on Wednesday, but added that a person encroaching upon government land cannot claim that he is entitled to rehabilitation as a matter of right.
-
More than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi after six months
The Capital on Wednesday recorded more than 2,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the first time in six months, showed state government data, as infections in the city continued to clock upwards marginally. Delhi added 2,073 cases on Wednesday, up from 1,506 a day earlier and the most in 24 hours since 2,272 on February 4 this year, during the tail-end of the Omicron-driven fifth wave of infections.
-
Two endangered African grey parrots siezed at Delhi airport
Customs at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport seized two African grey parrots from a Congo national, who arrived in Delhi from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, for not possessing a no-objection certificate from the animal quarantine and certification service (AQCS), officials said on Wednesday. Customs said the incident took place on Tuesday when the passenger entered the “red” channel to declare the import of the two parrots, officials said.
-
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for riding bike without helmet during rally
Delhi Traffic Police issued a challan of ₹21,000 to Bhartiya Janata Party member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari for not wearing a helmet during the Har Ghar Tiranga motorcycle rally on Wednesday in central Delhi's Red Fort area. Several MPs on Wednesday took part in a motorcycle rally in Delhi starting from Red Fort to pay tribute to freedom fighters as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India's independence.
