Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates after emerging victorious in five bypolls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in New Delhi, on March 3. (PTI)
delhi news

People unhappy with them: Kejriwal on BJP's performance in Delhi civic bypolls

Of the five wards that went to poll, AAP won four. They are: Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh North under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation; and Trilokpuri East and Kalyanpuri under the East Corporation
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:56 PM IST

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to govern the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD), even as he congratulated party workers and people for his party winning four out of five seats in the municipal bypolls.

“I congratulate party workers for their hard work and the people of Delhi for the big win. The results show that people of Delhi trust the AAP’s model of good governance. In 2015 polls, we won 67 out of 70 seats. In 2020, we won 62 out of 70 seats. Now, we won four out of five seats in the municipal bypolls. It shows that people are happy with our work,” said Kejriwal, addressing a gathering at the AAP head office in central Delhi.

On BJP’s performance, he added, “The BJP winning no seat in the bypoll reflects that people are extremely unhappy with its governance of the municipal bodies. There is corruption everywhere. Their constant rant about seeking funds from the Delhi government for operating the MCDs have upset people. The Delhi government has paid all its dues but the BJP leaders have spent it all. Now they cannot even pay salaries. Even the Delhi government gets very less from the Central government, but we chose to work harder on better governance instead of ranting about inadequate funds. People see [through] such things. We have improved hospitals, schools, subsidised power and water, and improved the condition of roads.”

“People have also taken note of the BJP’s politics of violence – especially the way BJP workers stormed into the residence of deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Delhi Jal Board office. This is not why people had voted them to power in the municipal polls (in 2017). The bypoll results give an indication on how people would vote in the 2022 municipal polls in Delhi. I congratulate all the winning candidates and wish them luck for better work in their municipal wards,” said Kejriwal.

Of the five wards that went to poll, AAP won four. They are: Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh North under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation; and Trilokpuri East and Kalyanpuri under the East Corporation.

Another ward in the East Corporation, Chauhan Banger, was won by the Congress. The BJP won no seats.

The five seats fell vacant after four councillors won the assembly elections in 2020 and one died two years back. While four seats of the five seats were earlier held by AAP, the Shalimar Bagh seat was held by BJP. The bypolls were held last Sunday. While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal bodies. Delhi goes to municipal polls in 2022.

HT reached out to the BJP for a comment on its performance in the bypolls and this copy will be updated once the party responds.

