'People fed up with BJP': Sisodia after AAP wins 4 out of 5 wards in MCD bypolls

Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy, Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party have accused the Centre of interfering with Delhi government functioning.(Raj K Raj/HT File Photo)
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:41 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia said the party's win in four out of five municipal wards in New Delhi shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be wiped out in 2022 civic body polls.

"The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out," he said.

Also Read | Delhi MCD election results 2021: AAP wins 4 seats, Congress bags Chauhan Banger

The deputy chief minister also congratulated the party workers and said that the people of Delhi were 'saddened' by the BJP government. "Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. The people of Delhi are now saddened by the BJP's rule. In next year's MCD election public will bring Arvind Kejriwal's honest and working politics," he tweeted.

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the people for Delhi and said they had voted for 'good governance'. 

"People of Delhi have once again voted for good governance. I congratulate them on the results. People are tired of the BJP's rule in the MCDs for 15 years. People are eager to bring the AAP to power in the MCDs," he tweeted.

The MCD by-polls, voting for which took place on Sunday, were held in five wards -- Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in North Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in East Delhi. 

AAP candidates Dhirender Kumar won Ward 08-E (Kalyanpuri) by 7,043 votes, Sunita Mishra from Ward No 62N (Shalimar Bagh North) by 2,705 votes, Ram Chandra from Ward No 32N (Rohini-C) by 2,985 votes and Vijay Kumar from Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri) by 4,986 votes. Congress leader Zubair Ahmad Chaudhary was declared the winner by 10,642 votes from Ward 41-E Chauhan Banger.

(with agency inputs)

