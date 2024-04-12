People want Modi to come back as PM: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that the residents of Delhi want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return to power for a third term, pointing to a “transformation in governance”, and the “enhancement of the country’s prestige on the global stage” over the past 10 years. OP Dhankar addresses BJP workers in East Delhi. (HT Photo)

“The people of Delhi are with Modi and are giving full support to the BJP candidates. Our workers are active in the field with a resolve to ensure that the BJP is ahead in all the polling booths. I have been meeting people from various sections of Delhi for the past several days, and I have seen the enthusiasm of the people towards the BJP. People of the country and the people of Delhi have once again made up their minds to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. Now it is the responsibility of the party workers to reach every voter and urge them to press the button of the lotus with diligence,” Delhi BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge Om Prakash Dhankar told party workers during a public meeting in the East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

The BJP leader, however, asked party workers to avoid overconfidence and reach out to every voter. “The one who fights till the end in the electoral field wins,” he said while discussing the party’s strategy for winning the seat. He separately held a meeting with party workers in the North West constituency.

“Effective booth management and dedicated panna pramukhs (micro-level poll booth workers) will become the strength to ensure the victory of the BJP,” Dhankar said, urging the party to focus entirely on these two tasks.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not comment on Dhankar’s remarks.

During the meeting with Dhankar, the BJP also released an election song to support Modi’s re-election.

“OP Dhankar released the song which will be used in the election campaigns for rallying support and mobilizing voters for the re-election of Prime Minister Modi,” said BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said in the coming days Dhankar is likely to hold similar meetings with party workers across all seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

Delhi will vote on May 25 to elect seven MPs. The BJP has fielded seven candidates and they are in a direct contest with an alliance between the AAP and the Congress — the AAP is contesting from the East, New Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi seats, while the Congress is contesting from the North West, Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi constituencies.

The BJP has fielded former North Delhi mayor Yogendra Chandolia from North West seat and former East Delhi mayor Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi seat. While Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the North West seat, Kuldeep Kumar from the AAP will face-off against Malhotra.