Permissions, 72-hour prior notice for any protests on Delhi University premises mandatory

Any protest, march, assembly, gathering, demonstration, or procession on Delhi University premises by students, teachers or staff will now require prior permission from the proctor’s office and the local police at least 72 hours in advance, according to a notice issued by DU proctor Manoj Kumar Singh on Monday. Several student groups termed the decision undemocratic, and alleged it could be used to suppress dissent. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

The notice, seen by HT, comes on the heels of a month-long ban on protests on campus that began on February 17.

The notice on Monday said, “It is hereby notified that.... prior written intimation and permission from the competent authority are mandatory for the events described above...” Violations will result in disciplinary action, which can include rustication, expulsion, police proceedings, and/or other measures, the notice added.

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According to the notice, organisers must submit a duly signed physical application to the proctor’s office and the local police; specifically, the district police commissioner or the station house officer. “No electronic media will be accepted as constituting official intimation or permission from/to the university,” the notice states.

The application must include the organiser’s name, college/institution/department, contact number, email ID and course details, along with the nature and duration of the event, list of speakers, expected number of participants, and details of equipment such as speakers and microphones.

Organisers and participants have also been barred from inviting or allowing outsiders, including non-DU students, to join such activities.

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Several student groups termed the decision undemocratic, and alleged it could be used to suppress dissent. Rahul Jhansla, vice-president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), said, “During the one-month protest ban, ABVP was able to hold two protests, so this move is clearly aimed at suppressing the voice of left-wing groups. If something happens tonight and we need to protest, how are we expected to know three days in advance? Or do we wait three more days? We are against this notice and will protest against it as well.”

Sneha Aggarwal, a law student at DU and a member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Delhi state committee, expressed similar concerns. “Through this notice, the university is signalling that dissenting voices will not be allowed to come forward. Whenever a left-wing programme takes place, there is heavy police deployment, but ABVP faces no such restrictions,” she said.

DU proctor Manoj Kumar Singh said the decision was aimed at better management of protests. “Often, students post online about a protest and begin immediately, which creates problems for us and police. When we are informed in advance and have the details, we can make arrangements. We have no interest in stopping protests?” he said.

Ajay Kumar Bhagi, president of the National Democratic Teachers’ Front, said the notice was unnecessary for teachers. “Whatever demonstrations we carry out in the university are within limits, and we already inform the proctor, and the police, if required. The notice was not needed, as we already follow these norms,” he said.

The ABVP did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.