‘Permits came too late’: For 2nd year, Delhi will miss 180-year-old Ramlila

Like last year, the over 180-year-old Ramlila organised by the Shri Ramlila Committee (SRC) in Chandni Chowk will not take place, with the members of the committee saying that the authorities in the state granted permission for festivities too late.

Started during the reign of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, a Ramlila savaari or procession from Chandni Chowk to Ajmeri Gate used to be a highlight of the celebrations before the pandemic.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave a go-ahead to Ramlila celebrations, following Covid-appropriate norms such as 50% limit on seating capacity, on September 29 but organisers have to get separate permissions for the festivities.

“We had applied for permission for holding both the procession and events at the Ramlila grounds... but got the permission only two days ago. How can we then hold the Ramlila when we don’t have the infrastructure ready at the moment,” said Rajesh Khanna, general secretary of the committee, adding that the preparations for the Ramlila took over a month.

Ramlila celebrations usually begin on the first day of Navaratri, which falls on Thursday this year.

“The Covid situation is under the control right now. We hope that this continues and we are able to hold the Ramlila in a grand manner next year,” he said.

Khanna and other committee members said the Ramlila has only been disrupted thrice in recent history. “Last year, the Ramlila could not take place due to the pandemic. This year too, it will not take place. Before this, it did not take place in the period after Partition, in 1947-48. Ours is the oldest Ramlila of the city and it was supported by the Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar. There have been disruptions but hopefully, we will be able to hold the Ramlila from next year as before ,” said Vijay Saarthi, a committee member.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, a traders body, said the Ramlila procession used to be a big highlight during the festival season and drew people from across the city. “Every day around 4pm, the procession would start from Esplanade Road and would end at the Ramlila maidan at Ajmeri Gate. For the entire duration of 9-10 days, residents would come out on the streets to watch the spectacle. There used to be a festive atmosphere for everyone, including residents and vendors,” said Bhargava.

He said that the prospects of the Ramlila had dimmed over the past few years, with many residents moving out to different areas. “Pandemic affected the scale of the Ramlila but there are other reasons as well. The charm is gradually fading since people have moved to other areas,” said Bhargava.

Meanwhile, other Ramlila committees are also holding muted celebrations this year on account of Covid concerns.

Shri Dharmik Lila Committee, which has been organising the Ramlila since 1924, will hold celebrations over a five-day period. “We do not want to aggravate the pandemic situation and so, we will not hold the Ramlila the way we usually do. However, we will hold the Ramlila over a period of five days at the ISKCON Temple,” said Ravi Jain, a functionary of the committee.

A Delhi government spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.