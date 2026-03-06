Phansi ghar row: AAP demands live streaming of Kejriwal’s hearing

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday demanded that the Delhi government live-stream the Delhi Assembly’s privileges committee proceedings scheduled for Friday, when former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before it in connection with the controversy over a “phansi ghar (gallows)” chamber inside the Assembly premises. Delhi leader of opposition Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sathiya/ANI Photo)

Leader of opposition Atishi said the proceedings should be broadcast publicly so that people can view the issue being discussed and understand the truth.

“If the BJP has the courage, it should live-stream the proceedings when Kejriwal appears before the privileges committee so that the truth can be seen by the people of Delhi and the country,” she said at a press conference.

The committee summoned Kejriwal and other former Assembly functionaries to clarify claims made earlier by his government about the existence of a British-era gallows within the Assembly complex. The controversy relates to a chamber discovered during renovation work undertaken by the previous AAP government.

Atishi said when sealed rooms in the Assembly complex were opened during renovation, a tunnel-like passage and items such as ropes, glass pellets, and old shoes and clothes were found. She said these discoveries had raised the possibility that the site may have been used by the British to secretly execute freedom fighters.

“The committee has asked Arvind Kejriwal to clarify whether a British-era gallows existed in the Delhi Assembly or not. If the government believes this is such an important matter, then the proceedings should be live-streamed just like Assembly sessions. The BJP is running away from real issues of pollution, dirty water and broken roads,” she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta issued a formal letter to Atishi cautioning her against making public statements on the issue while it is under consideration by the privileges committee.

In the letter, Gupta said if there is evidence supporting the claims of a “phansi ghar”, it should be presented before the committee rather than discussed in the media.

The Speaker also said public remarks on a matter under examination by a House committee could undermine the Assembly’s institutional processes. “As a responsible member of the Assembly and Leader of Opposition, it does not behove you to pass remarks or cast aspersions on a matter that is before the committee… It is my duty to advise you not to insult or defame the Assembly committees for your narrow political gains,” the letter said.

Gupta further asked Atishi to advise Kejriwal and others summoned by the panel to present evidence before the committee during their scheduled appearance on Friday.