Phansi Ghar row: Panel recommends action against Kejriwal, Sisodia and others

The Delhi assembly’s privileges committee on Tuesday submitted its first report on the controversy surrounding the alleged “phansi ghar” in the legislative complex, recommending action against four AAP leaders — former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, former speaker Ram Niwas Goel and former deputy speaker Rakhi Birla — for wilfully failing to appear before the panel despite repeated notices. The committee said it will continue examining the core issue relating to the authenticity of the ‘phansi ghar’. (HT Photo)

In its report, the committee said Kejriwal and the other leaders had “deliberately” and “wilfully” stayed away from its proceedings, and recommended that the House take appropriate action.

The AAP termed the committee proceedings a “distraction exercise”, alleging the BJP was avoiding a debate on pollution.

The ‘phansi ghar’ (execution room) row erupted between the AAP and the BJP over a renovated section of the Delhi assembly, which the AAP claimed was a British-era gallows chamber, while the BJP maintained that it was merely a tiffin room.

The alleged ‘phansi ghar’ was unveiled by the AAP government in 2022 after being converted into a two-floor memorial. The space featured murals of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, a symbolic hanging rope, red brick-style heritage walls and glass partitions.

During the monsoon session of the assembly in August 2025, the Speaker and the government said historical records showed the space was actually a tiffin room, and accused AAP leaders of distorting history. On August 8, the assembly renamed the space ‘tiffin ghar’ and referred the matter to the privileges committee.

Committee chairperson Pardymn Singh Rajput said the issue was discussed in the assembly on August 5, 6 and 7. “The matter was then referred to the committee. Notices were issued to the leaders to appear before the panel on September 19 and 23, but Kejriwal and others did not appear. They had the opportunity to present their side, but chose not to. The committee gave them two chances,” he said.

Rajput added that the panel believes the leaders disrespected the House and the committee, warranting action. Speaker Vijender Gupta said the report will be taken up for discussion in the House on Wednesday.

The report, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times, said Kejriwal, then chief minister, was the chief guest at the inauguration of the ‘phansi ghar’ memorial, which was presided over by then Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. Sisodia, then deputy CM, and then deputy speaker Rakhi Birla were the guests of honour.

It said formal summons were issued to the leaders, warning that non-compliance could invite proceedings for breach of privilege or contempt of the House. The report noted that Kejriwal and Sisodia had approached the high court seeking to quash the summons, but were denied relief.

The committee said that as former members of the assembly, the leaders were fully aware of the circumstances surrounding the inauguration of the memorial, and it was their bounden duty to appear before the panel and assist in determining the veracity of claims related to the structure. Their failure to do so amounted to contempt of the House and its committee, the report said.

The committee, however, said it will continue examining the core issue relating to the authenticity of the ‘phansi ghar’ and submit a separate report in the next session.

The Aam Aadmi Party said the BJP government had turned the Assembly session into a “distraction exercise” to avoid discussing pollution, which it described as the most pressing issue facing Delhi.

“The BJP is willing to discuss everything except pollution because a serious debate would expose its failures before the country and the world. That is why it is eager to push a so-called ‘phansi ghar’ issue, while refusing to allow a discussion on pollution. The BJP did not even permit a debate on pollution in Parliament,” the party said.

AAP alleged that the intent was evident on the first day of the session, when its MLAs were expelled without warning, not allowed to speak and barred for three days. “If this was pre-decided, there was no need to convene the Assembly at all. The BJP could have held a panchayat at home and released a podcast,” it said.

Instead of addressing Delhi’s real problems, the BJP government is evading accountability and reducing the Assembly to political theatre, the party added.