Physio critically hurt as relative dressed as woman attacks her

A 27-year-old physiotherapist was critically injured on Monday after her brother-in-law, whose initial target had been his wife, allegedly slit her throat at the centre she worked at in northwest Delhi’s Rohini. Investigators said the accused, who had decided to kill his wife, because he blamed her for the problems in his life, dressed up as a woman to gain entry into the centre. Police said they had arrested the accused (Representative photo)

The incident took place around 12:20 pm in Pocket 17 near West Mega Mall. The woman was taken to the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital in the area, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan, and currently remains in critical condition.

Police said they had arrested the accused, identified as Jai Prakash Yadav, who was found hiding on the roof of an adjacent building after a search was carried out in surrounding buildings. Yadav, 30, is a coaching centre teacher and a resident of Najafgarh.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ranjan said, there had been a domestic dispute between Yadav, his wife, who also works at the therapy centre, and her family since April last year. A police officer aware of the matter said the couple had gotten married in 2024 but started having issues within a few months.

“In early 2025, the wife alleged that her husband had been harassing her and a case was registered against him,” said the officer. Last year, two months before she gave birth to their son, they separated and she started living with her parents.

“He decided to kill her because he believed that his life had been full of problems because of her,” the officer added.

On Monday, Prakash put on a salwar kameez, wig and makeup to gain entry into the therapy centre. When he couldn’t find his wife, he attacked her sister and fled.

“A cutter blade, allegedly used in the attack, has been recovered from the spot,” a second senior police officer said, adding that a case had been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 109(1) (attempt to murder).

The senior officer quoted above said efforts are underway to record the victim’s statement, while teams are also questioning family members and acquaintances to ascertain the sequence of events leading up to the assault.

“The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated. Further legal action will follow based on medical opinion and forensic findings,” the officer added.