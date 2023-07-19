Pilot, airline staffer husband held for torturing minor domestic worker

A pilot and her airline staffer husband were beaten up by local residents and then detained by the police for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her in the Dwarka area of southwest Delhi on Wednesday. The accused airline staffer. (ANI Photo)

The couple suspected of committing the crime Kaushik Bagchi (36) and his wife Poornima Bagchi (33) have been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code besides for violating the Child Labour Act.

Police received information on Wednesday night that a minor domestic help had been ill-treated by her employers in Dwarka, M Harsha Vardhan, the deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said.

Local police reached the spot soon after, Vardhan said, adding that it was found that the 10-year-old girl had been employed as a domestic help by the couple for the last two months.

“She (the child) was allegedly beaten by the couple. Today, a relative of the girl spotted injury marks on her arms and informed the police,” Vardhan said.

“Soon, local residents also heard about the allegations that the couple had tortured the girl and beat her up,” the police officer said, adding that soon after some of them attacked the couple after seeing injury marks on the girl’s arms and under her eyes.

Vardhan added the suspect couple have been detained at the police station.

“The girl has been medically examined. We’ve registered a case against Kaushik Bagchi (36) and his wife Poornima Bagchi (33), under sections 323, 324 and 342 of the IPC, besides Child Labour Act and juvenile justice Act,” the police officer said.

“While the woman is a pilot with a private airline, her husband is in ground staff in another private airline,” he said.

It wasn’t immediately known for how long the couple had allegedly mistreated child. The DCP said the minor victim has been taken to a counsellor who is expected to guide her on how to deal with the traumatic experience

“No allegations of sexual harassment have been made in the complaint against the couple. The victim was employed through one of her relatives, who also works in a nearby house. The arrest procedures are being carried out,” Vardhan added.