Pistol found in student’s school bag in Najafgarh

A 10-year-old student allegedly took a licenced pistol, which belonged to his father who died a few months ago, to his school at Najafgarh in southwest Delhi on Saturday. There was no magazine in the pistol, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. The licenced pistol belonged to the boy’s father who died a few months ago. (HT Photo)

The Class 6 student said that he mistook the weapon for a toy, they added.

Police said that the control room received a call from a private school in Deepak Vihar and the caller said that a student brought a pistol in his bag. When police reached the spot, they found that the school management already summoned the boy’s mother.

“The student’s mother said that her husband had a licenced pistol. As her husband died, so she took out the pistol on Saturday to deposit it at the police station. However, by mistake, it ended up in her son’s school bag,” a senior police officer said requesting anonymity.

Police found the licence of the pistol to be legitimate. “No cognizable offence was found to have been committed in the matter. The boy’s mother deposited the pistol in the maalkhana of Baba Haridas Nagar on Saturday,” the officer added.