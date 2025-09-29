PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi BJP’s new office

New Delhi The office on DDU Marg. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) new headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, the party’s Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, said. The Delhi unit has been operating from its Pant Marg office for the past 35 years.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sachdeva congratulated the BJP workers on the completion of the office construction and recalled that on June 9, 2023, BJP national president JP Nadda had performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the office.

“After the party’s establishment, the first office was opened at Ajmeri Gate, later shifted for some time to Rakabganj Road, and for almost 35 years functioned from 14 Pandit Pant Marg,” he said. “Now, the party has reached its own building on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg. This journey has been full of challenges but also remarkable.”

The event at pocket 5, DDU Marg, will be attended by several BJP leaders, including the party’s national president JP Nadda, and ministers. Sachdeva said the inauguration is being held on the auspicious occasion of “Saptami Navratri”.

Sachdeva said that the organisation set a goal to build party offices in every state capital and district of the country. “As part of this mission, not only were long-pending land disputes regarding the Delhi state office resolved, but construction was completed. Today, all 14 organisational districts of Delhi have their own offices.”

The new building, spread across an area of 825 square metres, has two basements that can accommodate 50 vehicles. The ground floor will have a conference room to hold press meets, along with a grand reception area, and a canteen. The first floor will have an auditorium with a capacity of around 300 people. The second and third floor of the building will have the offices of state general secretaries, secretaries and vice-presidents, while the top floor will house the offices of the Delhi BJP in-charge, the state president, and the organisational general secretary.

A BJP leader said the old office has limited space and several portacabins were set up to accommodate offices. “As the party has expanded, the need for space has increased multifold. The new office is also closer to the national headquarters,” the leader said.