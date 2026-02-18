PM to inaugurate Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station on Feb 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sarai Kale Khan station of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on February 22, along with the Meerut metro corridor, making the entire stretch fully operational and open for public. Sarai Kale Khan is the largest on the 82km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. (HT Archive)

Largest on the 82km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the Sarai Kale Khan station has been developed as a key multimodal transport hub that will integrate rapid rail with existing railway, metro and bus networks in the area. It is located near the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and Ring Road.

The station will be the terminating point of Delhi section of RRTS and will work as an interchange hub for future RRTS corridors towards Alwar and Panipat.

Further, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is working on setting up a dedicated pickup and drop zone beneath the elevated station box, with a capacity of accommodating over 40 vehicles at a time. In addition, a city bus interchange with parking space for more than 15 buses is being developed.

“Segregated pedestrian pathways will be provided to passengers so they don’t have to cross busy roads and moving traffic while entering or exiting the station. The aim is to provide safe, convenient and barrier-free movement for commuters,” said an NCRTC spokesperson. A foot overbridge equipped with six travelators is also being constructed to connect the station directly with Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, which is around 280 metres far.

“Due to its strategic location, lakhs of passengers are expected to utilise this mega transport hub. To facilitate their travel and ensure easy movement in and around the RRTS station, NCRTC is creating a people-friendly ecosystem with the provision of dedicated pickup and drop-off zones, pedestrian-friendly pathways, FOBs and travelators,” the spokesperson said.

The Sarai Kale Khan station is 215 metres long, 50 metres wide and 15 metres high. It has five entry and exit gates, 14 lifts and 18 escalators.

The 14km Delhi section of the corridor includes Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar stations, comprising 9km elevated and 5km underground sections. Track laying and overhead electrification works are currently underway on this stretch, officials said.

At present, Namo Bharat train services are operational across eight stations over 34km between Sahibabad in Ghaziabad and Modi Nagar North in Meerut. With Sarai Kale Khan set to become the terminating station in Delhi and a key interchange for future corridors, officials said its commissioning will significantly enhance regional connectivity and ease commuter movement across the National Capital Region.