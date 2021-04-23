Police braving the odds to help Delhiites fight back Covid

“Anyone can hold the helm, when the sea is calm, it takes khaki to weather a storm,” tweeted Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP, North-East. He dedicated this to assistant sub inspector (ASI) Sushil Kumar, who performed the last rites for a man whose family refused to accept his body. But this, is just one of the brave acts, in the face of adversity, of Delhi Police. Since the pandemic erupted, the cops in khaki have been on their toes. Right from attending distress calls for medicines to arranging injections and oxygen cylinders for hospitals and individuals, the cops are going an extra mile to make the Capital’s residents win the battle against the second wave of Covid-19.

Like Sushil Kumar, Sub Inspector Dharmender Sharma helped cremate a 93-year-old Covid patient, Gangawati Sharma, in Dwarka. He says, “This is my responsibility.” Intimation was received at PS Dwarka, North regarding her death and the cop arranged an ambulance. “The body was shifted to RTRM Hospital for further procedure, and later for cremation. Since it was difficult for her family members to come, to perform the last rites became my call of duty. Weekend curfew tha toh kisi ko pata nahin tha kaise karna hai. Maine pehle procedure check kiya toh dispensary ke number mile. Then I send all her documents including Covid report and Aadhar card to RTRM hospital, and contacted an ambulance service, after which the cremation could take place. I feel proud that in such circumstances my service gave me this opportunity to help someone in need!”

In another incident, Yogender Dhaka, a 49-year-old head constable stationed at Mayur Vihar, timely helped a Covid patient get access to Remdesivir injection. “Mere paas phone aaya ki patient bahut pareshan hai. Maine ek dost ko phone kiya aur arrange karwa diya. It felt really good to help them, and we are trying our best to help as many people we can,” says Dhaka.

The families of Covid patients are grateful to Delhi Poilce for their constant support. Anjana Goswami, a resident of Vasant Kunj, says, “I’m extremely thankful to Shukhdev Singh Mann, SHO, Kalindi Kunj who went out of the way to arrange an oxygen cylinder for my 78-year-old mother. She was very serious, and Mann did a wonderful job! The manner in which the Police are saving our lives, and risking their lives for us, is commendable. We salute such people!”

Appreciating the efforts of cops on social media, Dr Anil Goyal, a urologist, recently tweeted: “On behalf of Goyal Hospital & Urology Centre, I extend my sincere thanks to Joint CP Shri Alok Kumar and his team for helping on tidying over oxygen crisis today. Together we shall be able to defeat the corona.”

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP Crime and PRO, Delhi Police says, “During the first wave of coronavirus, we provided food, dry ration and other essential help to the migrant labourers and those in need. This time also we haven’t failed yet to help with medicines, oxygen cylinders and other requirements for hospitals and individuals. We are going beyond our call of duty to help in this critical situation, but I feel there should be a system in place to take care of all these arrangements.”

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter