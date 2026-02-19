Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Police crack down on e-commerce sites selling ‘illegal’ knives

    Delhi Police seized 50 illegal knives from e-commerce platforms, including Blinkit, violating Arms Act regulations. Crackdown follows murder investigations.

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 3:26 AM IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have launched a crackdown on e-commerce platforms selling knives larger than the permissible standards and have seized at least 50 such weapons from multiple stores and a Blinkit warehouse in Delhi and Gurugram.

    A first information report (FIR) under multiple sections of the Arms Act was registered last week at Khyala police station following the recovery of illegal knives. (AFP)
    A first information report (FIR) under multiple sections of the Arms Act was registered last week at Khyala police station following the recovery of illegal knives. (AFP)

    A first information report (FIR) under multiple sections of the Arms Act was registered last week at Khyala police station following the recovery of illegal knives.

    According to government regulations, only knives with blades up to 7.62 cm in length and 1.72 cm in width may be sold online; selling larger blades violates the Arms Act and constitutes a criminal offence.

    Deputy commissioner of police (west) Sharad Bhaskar Darade said the crackdown on online platforms began after investigations into two murder cases reported at Khyala police station revealed that the knives used in the crimes were purchased through an e-commerce website.

    Accordingly, Khyala police were asked to check all e-commerce sites for illegally listed knives.

    “During checks, it was found that Blinkit was selling knives online. Our personnel placed an order for one ‘Stanley’ knife on Blinkit. The knife that was delivered to us was found to be a ‘gararidar (opened and closed manually)’ knife, and its blade was 8 cm long and 2.5 cm wide. It was an illegal weapon being sold in violation of government specifications,” Darade said.

    Accordingly, the case was registered and an investigation was taken up. During the investigation, officers contacted the company and sought details of all its stores and warehouses in the Delhi–National Capital Region (NCR). After obtaining the list, investigators visited the company’s stores in Delhi and recovered 16 more similar knives on February 15.

    “Another 32 such knives were seized from Blinkit’s warehouse at Farrukhnagar in Gurugram, Haryana,” Darade said, adding that the crackdown will continue.

    HT contacted a Blinkit representative responsible for media communication, but she said the company did not want to comment on the matter at this time.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Police Crack Down On E-commerce Sites Selling ‘illegal’ Knives
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes