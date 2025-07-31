Police department issues invite for top cop farewell

The Delhi Police on Wednesday invited police officers and members of the media to attend a farewell ceremonial parade in honour of commissioner Sanjay Arora, scheduled for Thursday morning. Sanjay Arora (PTI)

The invitation comes even as there has been no official word yet from the Union ministry of home affairs on whether Arora will retire, receive an extension, or be succeeded by another officer.

The message, shared by Delhi Police on its official media group, read: “Cordially invited to the Farewell Ceremonial Parade in the honour of Shri Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi at Parade Ground, New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi at 8.45am on 31.07.2025.”

Farewell ceremonial parades are typically held at Kingsway Camp for outgoing police chiefs, and feature a formal parade and a speech by the commissioner.

Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, has held key positions in Tamil Nadu, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). In June, the Delhi government’s home department issued a notification indicating that Arora is due to retire on July 31, 2025, upon attaining the age of superannuation. Officials said such notifications are part of standard administrative procedure and are typically issued two months ahead of scheduled retirements for senior IAS and IPS officers.