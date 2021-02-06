IND USA
The Republic Day tractor march by farmers led to a violent stand-off between protesters and Police.(AP)
delhi news

R-Day violence: Police examining Red Fort breach footages; reward announced for identification

Earlier, the Delhi Police had urged the general public to assist with the investigation by sharing any footage or photos of that incident. Identity of those providing details will be kept confidential, police had said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:13 PM IST

After intensifying its investigation into the violence that broke out during the Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi, the Delhi Police said on Saturday that they were examining videos and footage of the incident. Earlier, the police had urged the general public to assist with the investigation by sharing any footage or photos of that incident. Identity of those providing details will be kept confidential, police had said.

“We are examining the videos and footage with the help of advanced forensic software. Our team is working to get clear pictures of the rioters. Our next step will be to identify these people,” Delhi Police public relations officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal told news agency ANI. He added that pictures of 50 people were issued on Friday in order to identify them and the police announced a reward leading to the arrest of those that were identified.

Also Read| 3-hour-long 'chakka jam' ends peacefully. What's next?

The Delhi Police informed the Delhi high court on Thursday that a total of 43 FIRs had been registered regarding the January 26 violence, of which 13 were transferred to the special cell.

With the farmers’ movement against the Centre’s farm laws gaining global attention, the Delhi Police wrote to Google on Friday where it sought the registration details and activity log by which a ‘toolkit’ related to the agitation was made and uploaded on social media platforms. Police have also registered an FIR against unnamed people in connection with the makers of the ‘toolkit’.


The ‘toolkit’- a document which gave details about the protest — was shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter and was replaced by another similar toolkit. Thunberg, along with other prominent global figures such as Rihanna and Meena Harris (niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris), has been vocal on this issue and have expressed their views on the microblogging site.

Topics
delhi police new delhi
With an overall death toll of 10,877 patients, Delhi’s case fatality rate (CFR) currently stands at 1.71 per cent.(Reuters)
DMRC said it was prepared to shut down more metro stations if required(AP)
A police officer in riot gear stands guard beyond razor wire coils along a highway in Ghazipur on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Farmers, who have been camped on the outskirts of the Indian capital since late November, have called for roads to be blocked across India to demand repeal of the new legislation pushed through parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, which they say will allow corporates to take control of farming. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
The grand Peepal tree inside the Lodhi gardens, also known as the Bodhi tree. The light rain on Thursday, coupled with strong winds, improved the city’s air quality significantly.(Burhaan Kinu / HT Archive)
New Delhi: MCD sanitation workers shout slogans during a protest against AAP government, demanding to clear their outstanding remuneration, outside Delhi CM's residence in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI18-12-2020_000079A)(PTI)
Delhi on Friday vaccinated 9,216 of a targeted 18,400 beneficiaries, reflecting a turnout of around 50% -- which is two percentage points lower than the previous day’s, shows data shared by the government.
Delhi broadly has eight categories of localities – from A to H. Category A being the most affluent ones and H being the most economically weaker ones.(S Burmaula / HT Photo)
The GoM, under deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, will deliberate on a report submitted to the government by a committee of experts that was set up by Sisodia last year to augment the excise revenue of the city-state.
Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendra Jain chairs a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
HT Image
HT Image
HT Image
HT Image
HT Image
