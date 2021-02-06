R-Day violence: Police examining Red Fort breach footages; reward announced for identification

After intensifying its investigation into the violence that broke out during the Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi, the Delhi Police said on Saturday that they were examining videos and footage of the incident. Earlier, the police had urged the general public to assist with the investigation by sharing any footage or photos of that incident. Identity of those providing details will be kept confidential, police had said.

“We are examining the videos and footage with the help of advanced forensic software. Our team is working to get clear pictures of the rioters. Our next step will be to identify these people,” Delhi Police public relations officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal told news agency ANI. He added that pictures of 50 people were issued on Friday in order to identify them and the police announced a reward leading to the arrest of those that were identified.

The Delhi Police informed the Delhi high court on Thursday that a total of 43 FIRs had been registered regarding the January 26 violence, of which 13 were transferred to the special cell.

With the farmers’ movement against the Centre’s farm laws gaining global attention, the Delhi Police wrote to Google on Friday where it sought the registration details and activity log by which a ‘toolkit’ related to the agitation was made and uploaded on social media platforms. Police have also registered an FIR against unnamed people in connection with the makers of the ‘toolkit’.

The ‘toolkit’- a document which gave details about the protest — was shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter and was replaced by another similar toolkit. Thunberg, along with other prominent global figures such as Rihanna and Meena Harris (niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris), has been vocal on this issue and have expressed their views on the microblogging site.