Delhi Police fears communal incident in city, keeps eye on ‘select group’

The Delhi Police’s special branch has issued an advisory to all police stations to remain vigilant and monitor those involved in major protests such as the anti-CAA/NRC stir and those involved in 2020 Delhi riots to maintain peace in the “communally sensitive” areas in the Capital, a senior officer aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Police stations have been asked to monitor those involved in the protests against the CAA and NRC. (HT Archive)

According to the advisory, a copy of which HT has seen, the police have been advised to take preventive steps to avoid communal incidents in view of the recent developments such as the consecration at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Gyanvapi prayer order and the demolition of various religious structures in Mehrauli. According to the advisory by the special unit, which is tasked with gathering local intelligence, some elements might try to vitiate the atmosphere.

The advisory has also suggested the police officers should create list of such people who might try to foment trouble in the name of the above developments.

When asked, the senior officer refused to divulge any names, but added that they take all steps to maintain peace and law and order in the city.

“All police stations, districts and specialised units have been asked to prepare a list of people who participated in the CAA/NRC demonstrations, the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protests, and the farmers protests. The members of some already known groups would also be mentioned in the list. If some police districts or units already have a list of such people, they have been directed to update them. The idea is to keep a watch on the activities and movement of such people so that they do not plan any communally-charged events,” the senior officer said , asking not to be named.

According to the officer, the north-east district police has a list of nearly 100 trouble mongers who often get involved in communally sensitive issues or protests. The officers in the district have been asked to update the list and include people who participated in the communal riots that took place in the district in February 2020 and the protests in Jafarabad, Seelampur, and Yamuna Vihar areas days before the riots.

The advisory says that some miscreants with vested interests might try to forcibly enter religious places in the city with ulterior motives, and create trouble to get in the limelight ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. It says that such people might try to raise issues such as the Ram Temple, Gyanvapi mosque, Mathura’s Shahi Idgah and the demolition of some religious structures in Mehrauli.

The advisory called for deployment of personnel in sufficient numbers at all important and sensitive mosques in the city, especially during the Friday prayers and keeping a special watch over various religious organisations, the senior officer said quoting the advisory.

According to a second senior officer, station house officers (SHOs) of all police stations have started briefing their beat staff on remaining being vigilant and keep an eye on movement of potential trouble makers.

“Special attention is also being given to key religious installations of Hindus. In addition to physical presence, police pickets and barricades would be put up, drones would be used to keep an eye activities in mixed population area, and adequate security and traffic arrangements should be done around the religious places the routes leading to such sites. Each demonstration should be videographed and photographed,” the second police officer said, quoting the advisory.