Chilli spray, Naxal slogans: Delhi Police probe ‘conspiracy’ behind India Gate protest

Delhi Police have seized the mobile phones of the 22 students arrested after Sunday’s protest at India Gate and are now scrutinising messages exchanged on a week-old WhatsApp group to probe what they described as a planned “conspiracy” behind the clashes. Officers detaining the protesters on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The violence erupted after groups of mostly students gathered to demonstrate against rising air pollution levels. Clashes broke out when police attempted to disperse the gathering, alleging that the protesters blocked a road and used chilli spray against personnel.

Also Read | Air pollution protest: 15 arrested for using ‘pepper spray’ on Delhi Police

“Since all the students are in judicial custody, we have their phones and have begun examining their social media groups,” a senior police officer said. “Protesters from organisations such as Himkhand and Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch were active in two WhatsApp groups. One of them, created last week and having over 340 members, appears to have been used to plan illegal activities.”

Police have recorded statements of 15 personnel who were taken to RML Hospital after the clashes. According to officers, the injured staff alleged they were attacked with chilli spray and sharp pins. “The students came prepared to break law and order. They carried pins and six spray bottles, which we have seized,” the officer added.

Police said the organisers never sought permission for the protest and that they discovered the plan through social media posts. The WhatsApp group, officers said, was administered by several members who are now in custody. “Some had been detained in previous protests. This was the first time things escalated to this level because of the use of chilli spray,” the officer said.

On Sunday evening, students from Delhi University and several other institutions assembled at India Gate for a sit-in against pollution. Police said they tried to remove the crowd because no permission was granted, prompting resistance and injuries on both sides. Five students were detained at Kartavya Path, after which others regrouped outside the Parliament Street police station. Police later detained 17 more students for blocking roads, obstructing officers and attacking them.

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said two FIRs were registered for alleged assault on women, voluntarily causing hurt, obstructing public servants, disobedience of lawful orders and criminal conspiracy. Section 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to assertions prejudicial to national integration, was later added after students allegedly shouted slogans supporting Naxal leaders.

Police have so far identified two female students as the “organisers” of the protest. “We found they participated in recent panel discussions with some political figures. We are checking the details. We have also identified the students who brought posters of Naxal leader Madvi Hidma,” another officer said.

HT reviewed the second FIR, lodged at Parliament Street police station. It states that 18-20 students blocked the main gate of the station and raised slogans against the government and police. “They were protesting against pollution and the death of Madvi Hidma and in support of Naxalism and terrorism,” the FIR states.

Female personnel were deployed to remove women protesters. “They became unruly, attacked police staff, and engaged in physical violence,” the FIR says, adding that several protesters deliberately slammed themselves on the ground, risking injury.

Police said that when students were detained and asked for their name and address, they did “not tell their name and address” and started shouting loudly and raising slogans inside the station. Police said legal action will be taken as many protesters earlier gave false or misleading information to the police.