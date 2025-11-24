Air pollution protest: 15 arrested for using ‘pepper spray’ on Delhi Police

Over 15 people were arrested for allegedly blocking a road, obstructing police and using pepper spray at Delhi Police personnel during a protest at the India Gate on Sunday. Some demonstrators allegedly used pepper spray on police personnel. (ANI photo)

The arrested persons are mostly students who were protesting against the rising pollution in the national Capital. The protestors held their agitation at the C hexagon on India Gate.

Police said the protesters have been booked under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 133 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Police said other sections have also been invoked but refused to share the details of the first information report (FIR).

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that for the first time, pepper spray was used against police personnel during such a kind of agitation.

“The protesters had no permission. Some of the protesters gathered inside the C-Hexagon and then tried to cross the barricade that we had put in place to restrict movement. However, they did not comply; they broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there… We requested them to move, as many ambulances and medical personnel were waiting behind them and required emergency access… We removed them from the C-Hexagon to avoid disrupting traffic”, Mahla said.

“During the removal, several protesters scuffled with the police, and many of our personnel were injured. They sprayed pepper and other substances to attack the police. A few of our officers who were injured are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital”, the official added.

Police said a few protesters were also holding posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter. As of now, no arrests have been in connection with the posters.