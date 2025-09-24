Poonam Pandey dropped from Ramleela cast

After several days of controversy over the casting of model-actor Poonam Pandey to play the role of Mandodari, wife of Ravan, the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee on Tuesday announced that its screening committee has decided to drop her from playing the role. In a letter addressed to Pandey, the committee said the decision should not be seen as disrespect towards her. (PTI)

One of the key Ramleela organisers in Delhi, Luv Kush Ramleela holds Ramleela enactments in foregrounds of Red Fort and it is known to incorporate bollywood actors-actresses in its productions.

Speaking at a press conference at the Constitutional Club of India, committee president Arjun Kumar said, “An artist should be judged by their work and not their past; the decision was reviewed in light of public sentiment. Society was getting divided over the issue. Initially, we believed Poonam Pandey could positively portray Mandodari. But considering the uproar among certain sections, and public sentiments we had to reconsider,” said Kumar, adding that the screening committee has decided that she will not be playing the role this year.

“Our objective is to spread the message of Lord Ram and harmony in society. We do not want any controversy to overshadow the event,” said Kumar.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had criticised the decision to cast Pandey, saying she has not played any positive role.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, chief spokesperson of the Delhi BJP and senior vice president of Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, had alleged that Pandey is “recognised for her controversial actions.”

Pandey on Monday announced through a video message that she was very happy to play the role adding that she had decided to observe fast during the entire Navratri period.

On Tuesday, Kapoor welcomed the change in stance by the committee. “Luv Kush Ramlila Committee has respected the religious sentiments of both the spiritual community and the general public. Luv Kush Ramlila is one of the premier Ramlila productions in Delhi. Their initiative to blend traditional Ramlila performances with modern technology has helped significantly increase youth interest, for which the committee deserves appreciation.”