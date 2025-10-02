Power, water to Signature View tower to be cut by Oct 12, final evacuation begins

The countdown has begun for the final evacuation of Signature View Apartments in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) informing residents that water and electricity supply to the complex will be disconnected from October 12. Cracks and damage to the building structure of Signature View Apartments. (HT Archive)

The decision was taken at a meeting on Monday with residents and officials of all concerned agencies, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), police and the power distribution companies. The move is in compliance with Delhi High Court orders for the demolition and reconstruction of the housing society, which was declared structurally unsafe by IIT-Delhi in 2023.

“The High Court has made it clear that the safety of people cannot be compromised. We are bound to ensure that the complex is vacated before the disconnection of services. Notices have already been sent to residents,” said an MCD official.

The meeting, chaired by senior MCD officials, was also attended by representatives of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), TPDDL, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Delhi Police, and the RWA of Signature View. Each agency was directed to prepare for the service disconnection beginning October 12, and to coordinate with the civic body for safety and compliance. DDA has also set up a help desk in the complex to handle last-minute complaints and streamline paperwork for handing over the flats.

According to the minutes of the meeting, TPDDL was asked to complete power disconnection by October 13. Similar directions were issued to DJB for water connections, while DDA was tasked with coordinating other service cut-offs. The SHO of Mukherjee Nagar police station was instructed to assist civic agencies in maintaining law and order during the process.

The RWA said around 220 families have already vacated, while several others are in the process of shifting to rented accommodations this week.

For families still residing in the 12 towers, the deadline is fast approaching. MCD told them that uninterrupted water and power cannot be maintained beyond the set date, as the towers must be fully vacated before demolition begins.

“Around 220 families have already vacated and many more are shifting this week, since most rents begin from the first of the month. The authorities still need to expedite the paperwork and streamline the process. A few residents have requested that power not be cut during the festivals, but it doesn’t look like the MCD will extend the deadline,” said Gaurav Pandey, general secretary of the RWA.

The Delhi High Court earlier rejected a petition by resident Manmohan Attri, holding that MCD and DDA had full authority to order evacuation if the buildings were unsafe or posed a danger to residents. At Monday’s meeting, MCD reminded residents that anyone choosing to stay on would do so at their own risk, as already stated in the court’s August 7 order.

Built by the DDA and handed over in 2009, Signature View was once touted as a premium middle-income housing project. But within a few years, residents began reporting cracks in the walls, water seepage and sinking foundations. After several inspections, the towers were declared unsafe in 2023, prompting lieutenant governor VK Saxena to order their demolition and reconstruction, along with an inquiry into the officials responsible for the project.

Developed over 2.16 acres, the project was launched in 2007, with possession of flats starting in 2012. The 12 towers house 336 high-income group and middle-income group flats. Following the demolition order and negotiations last year, DDA offered residents the option of a buyback or rent support for three years.