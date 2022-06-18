Pragati Maidan: PM Modi to unveil tunnel, five underpasses in Delhi tomorrow
- There are six underpasses -- four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg, and one at the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg -- constructed as part of the project.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, which includes a 1.4km tunnel and five underpasses, officials said on Friday.
The ₹920-crore project will be an integral part of the Pragati Maidan revamp, and is aimed at easing movement in and around the exhibition centre. The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has constructed the tunnel and five underpasses.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Friday said in a statement, “The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, at a cost of over ₹920 crore, has entirely been funded by the central government... The impact of the project, however, will be much beyond Pragati Maidan as it will ensure hassle free vehicular movement. It is to ensure ease of living for people by transforming urban infrastructure.”
Officials said the project will provide a smooth access to the newly constructed exhibition and convention centre at Pragati Maidan, which is likely to be the venue for the G20 summit in 2023. “The project is aimed at providing hassle free and smooth access to the world class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan, thereby facilitating easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held at Pragati Maidan,” according to the statement.
The main tunnel, which passes through Pragati Maidan, connects Ring Road with India Gate as open on Purana Qila Road. “This long-awaited tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which has been running much beyond its carriage capacity, and it is expected to reduce more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg,” according to the PMO statement.
At present, the traffic movement from W-point near ITO to Sunder Nagar goes through five traffic signals, due to which frequent traffic snarls are witnessed along the stretch. “Five traffic signals on Mathura Road will be removed after the four underground U-turns are opened. The underpass at Bhairon Marg and Ring Road T-junction will allow a signal free passage to traffic movement between Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT (Kashmere Gate),” said a PWD official, requesting anonymity.
