Preparations done for Saheli cards for women and trans in Delhi, rollout soon

The government is set to roll out the Pink “Saheli” smart cards for free travel for women and transgendered people in Delhi government buses, officials said on Sunday. Besides, the card can be also used for commuting through the metro upon recharge. The Saheli cards will now replace the pink paper tickets. (Photo for representation)

”Delhi government is starting the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ for women and transgenders. Now, daughters, sisters, and mothers above 12 years of age will be able to travel free and conveniently on DTC (Delhi transport corporation) and cluster buses. This initiative is a significant step towards making travel easier for women in Delhi, promoting the use of public transport, and providing more facilities and respect to women’s power,” chief minister Rekha Gupta posted on X on Sunday.

An official from the chief minister’s office said the preparations for the initiative are almost over and formal launch with the rollout will be carried out in coming days. The back-end integration enabling smart card-based ticketing has been completed and card-reading machines have already been installed in nearly all buses, with phased deployment expected to begin shortly.

Under the “Saheli” smart card scheme, the card will replace the existing pink paper tickets for free travel in DTC and cluster buses. Besides, the Pink card will have the photo and name of the user and it will also have top up facilities which will enable the cardholder to use the card for other transit services like Delhi metro, CM’s post added.

The users will have to register themselves on the DTC portal, complete the KYC, after which banks will issue the card.

HT had earlier reported that only residents of Delhi will be eligible for the card, which will be dispatched by banks to applicants providing valid Delhi address proof. Currently, DTC allows free bus rides to all women, regardless of domicile. The new rule, officials said, will bring accountability to the subsidy system and replace the paper-based slips currently issued by bus conductors.

The move aims to bring uniformity and digital convenience to Delhi’s 2.9 million daily bus passengers. Women and transgender commuters holding the pink “Saheli” card will be entitled to free travel on DTC and cluster buses, while still being able to top up and use the same card for paid travel on the Metro and other modes.

Between January and June 2025, DTC and cluster buses together carried an average of 1.43 million male and 1.48 million female passengers daily, excluding monthly pass holders. During 2024-25, the system issued 730,000 general passes and 350,000 concessional passes, data shows.