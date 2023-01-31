Probe into hate speech almost complete: Delhi Police tell apex court

The Delhi Police on Monday told the Supreme Court that its investigation into an alleged hate speech incident which occurred in December 2021 is almost complete, and a final report will be submitted soon.

To this, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud allowed the police to proceed with filing the investigation report before the concerned court, and asked it to submit an updated status report after three weeks.

The case relates to a Hindu Yuva Vahini event organised in Delhi’s Okhla in December 2021, where one of the speakers was Sudarshan News editor Suresh Chavhanke.

In an affidavit filed before the top court last week, the Delhi Police officer entrusted with probing the case said, “The investigation of the case is being conducted fairly and without any bias... A draft final report (charge sheet) has been prepared and was sent to prosecution branch for scrutiny. Some points have been raised by the public prosecutor and investigation on those points is being conducted.”

On Monday, additional solicitor general (ASG) KM Nataraj told the bench, also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, that the investigation is “substantially complete”.

Posting the matter after three weeks, the court said, “ASG Nataraj states that the final report is to be submitted within a short time. Post after three weeks. The Court shall be apprised of the status of investigation after filing of the final report.”

The order came on a contempt petition by Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, accusing the Uttarakhand Police and Delhi Police of inaction in alleged hate speech cases.

The first information report (FIR) in the December 2021 event was registered in May 2022, and on the previous date of hearing, the Supreme Court bench took serious exception to the “five-month delay” to register the FIR, and had sought an explanation from the investigating officer on the progress achieved in the case.

The police informed the court that there is another petition against Chavhunke that is also pending before another bench.

Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for Gandhi, informed the court that the other petition against Chavhunke is part of a batch of several petitions on alleged hate speech pending before a bench headed by justice KM Joseph.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta said the issues before the other bench are “intertwined” with the present petition and can be tagged along with the rest of the matters as it will yield to a “landmark and path breaking” decision. But the CJI refused, saying, “We will not take the matter out of court 3 (of justice Joseph).”