Probe pending in half of northeast Delhi riots cases: Police to HC

New Delhi: Almost two years after the northeast Delhi riots rocked the city in February 2020, around 50% of the cases related to the incident are still pending investigation, according to the latest status report filed by the city police in the Delhi high court.

The report, filed on January 27 before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh, showed that around 384 cases out of 758 are pending investigation at Delhi Police’s 11 police stations and its Crime Branch, and that charge sheets have been filed in 367 of the cases.

In terms of absolute numbers, the highest of pending cases are in Bhajanpura (91), where a total of 132 cases of violence were registered; followed by Khajuri Khas, where 86 out of 147 cases are still pending investigation. Then come Karawal Nagar and Gokulpuri, which have 52 and 49 pending cases respectively. The least number of cases are pending in Sonia Vihar (two), where only five cases were registered.

Though the city police registered a total of 758 cases, four FIRs were quashed by the Delhi high court. In three of cases, the police have filed a cancellation report; one case is pending before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), and one turned out not to be related to riots. Police added that the accused in five of the total 758 cases have been discharged.

The main conspiracy case is being investigated by the Special Cell of the city police. The sleuths involved in that investigation have so far filed two charge sheets naming more than 15 accused, booking them for instigating and planning the riots.

The police’s status report comes on a bunch of pleas seeking action against politicians and social activists, among others, for allegedly giving provocative speeches against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) protests, leading to the violence in northeast Delhi which claimed 53 lives and left over 700 injured.

The matter could not be heard on Friday because the judge was on leave. The case was also transferred to a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh on Friday, after almost two years of its filing.

During the previous hearing, on November 25 last year, the court asked Delhi Police to file an updated status report on the status of trial in the cases.

In response, the police gave a break-up of the number of cases registered in each police station. It said that, out of 758 cases registered, 695 cases are being investigated by different police stations under the northeast District police.

“Sixty-two cases which pertain to major incidents like murder etc. were transferred to the Crime Branch, where three dedicated Special Investigating Teams investigated these cases under continuous monitoring of superior officers. One case pertaining to the larger conspiracy behind the engineering of the communal riots in Delhi is being investigated by the Special Cell,” the report said.

Police further submitted that the FIRs arising out of, or registered in connection with, the riots which took place in the north-east district in February-March 2020, have been or are being investigated promptly, diligently, and in accordance with the law. It also said that the investigations are credible, fair, honest, impartial, and complete in all aspects.

Delhi Police earlier submitted before the high court that the speeches of some political leaders were being examined, and necessary action will be taken if it is found that their speech had any connection with the violence.

