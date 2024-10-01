Prohibitory orders in parts of Delhi till Saturday; ‘intelligence inputs’ cited

Delhi Police on Monday imposed prohibitory orders in New Delhi, Central and North police districts apart from areas bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for six days, starting Monday, after receiving intelligence inputs that “multiple organisations” have given calls for protests in the city in the first week of October, officials said. The orders were imposed following an order issued by the city police chief, Sanjay Arora, on Monday. (Representational Image)

It prohibited the “assembly of five or more unauthorised people, carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats, etc, and pocketing or dharnas in any public area, etc, in the districts of New Delhi, Central and North apart from all police stations having territorial jurisdiction over the state borders.”

“Violation of the prohibitory orders shall be punishable under section 223 of BNS,” said a police officer, quoting Arora’s order.

Held at border: Activist

Meanwhile, Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuck on Monday night wrote on social media that he was detained along with 150 people at the Delhi border.

“I am being detained... along with 150 padyatris at Delhi Border, by a police force of 100… Our fate is unknown. We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu’s Samadhi,” he wrote.

DCP (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said Wangchuk was detained along with others near the Singhu border.