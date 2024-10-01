Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prohibitory orders in parts of Delhi till Saturday; ‘intelligence inputs’ cited

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 01, 2024 04:02 AM IST

Police have received intelligence inputs regarding calls for protests by "multiple organisations' in the first week of October in the city, officials said.

Delhi Police on Monday imposed prohibitory orders in New Delhi, Central and North police districts apart from areas bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for six days, starting Monday, after receiving intelligence inputs that “multiple organisations” have given calls for protests in the city in the first week of October, officials said.

The orders were imposed following an order issued by the city police chief, Sanjay Arora, on Monday. (Representational Image)
The orders were imposed following an order issued by the city police chief, Sanjay Arora, on Monday. (Representational Image)

The orders were imposed following an order issued by the city police chief, Sanjay Arora, on Monday.

It prohibited the “assembly of five or more unauthorised people, carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats, etc, and pocketing or dharnas in any public area, etc, in the districts of New Delhi, Central and North apart from all police stations having territorial jurisdiction over the state borders.”

“Violation of the prohibitory orders shall be punishable under section 223 of BNS,” said a police officer, quoting Arora’s order.

Held at border: Activist

Meanwhile, Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuck on Monday night wrote on social media that he was detained along with 150 people at the Delhi border.

“I am being detained... along with 150 padyatris at Delhi Border, by a police force of 100… Our fate is unknown. We were on a most peaceful march to Bapu’s Samadhi,” he wrote.

DCP (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said Wangchuk was detained along with others near the Singhu border.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On