Man dies by suicide at north Delhi Ridge

A 51-year-old man died by suicide at north Delhi’s Kamla Nehru Ridge on Saturday, police officers aware of the matter said. Police said they have not recovered a suicide note so far. (Getty Images)

Police said they have not recovered a suicide note so far, but added that the man, a property dealer, had suffered huge losses in his business and was under stress.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that around 10am on Saturday, Kamla Nehru Ridge security guard Sachin (single name) telephonically informed the Civil Lines police station about a dead body near Gate No 16.

Another officer aware of the incident said, “The security guard was asked about the incident. He told us that he came to his duty around 8am and thereafter went inside the ridge that was part of his daily job. During the patrolling, he spotted the body and informed the police.”

Through local enquiry, the identity of the deceased was established, and his family members were informed. The family reached the mortuary and identified him. Thereafter, the autopsy was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family.

“From his family and friends, it was learnt that the property dealer had suffered huge losses in the real estate business. He was under a lot of stress. Prime facie, it appears that the financial losses may have driven him to take the extreme step. Further enquiry is on,” the officer quoted above said.