‘Provocative’: JNU cancels Kashmir webinar after ABVP, teachers’ body objects

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday night cancelled an online webinar on the situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 amid protests by a section of teachers and students.

“As soon as it came to our notice that an online webinar titled “Gendered Resistance and Fresh Challenges in Post-2019 Kashmir” was going to be organised at 8.30pm today by Centre for Women Studies, JNU, the JNU administration immediately instructed the faculty member organising the event to cancel it,” JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said in a statement issued late Friday night.

The statement quoted from the notice for the webinar posted by the faculty member, which says, “This talk will draw and build upon the ethnography of… gendered resistance to Indian occupation in Kashmir.”

“This is a highly objectionable and provocative subject, which questions the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. JNU cannot be a platform to this kind of very questionable webinars. The matter is being inquired into,” the university vice-chancellor said.

Kumar also underlined that the faculty member did not seek the permission of the administration before planning such an event.

A webinar in JNU declares "Indian occupation in Kashmir". JNUTF strongly opposes to such anti national stand taken by the Centre of Women's Studies. JNU must take action against those involved in organizing it. @narendramodi @AmitShah @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/LYLXLDcmvV — JNU Teachers' Forum (@jnutf19) October 29, 2021

The university action came hours after a section of JNU teachers and students under the banner of JNU Teacher’s Forum objected to the event.

“A webinar in JNU declares “Indian occupation in Kashmir”. JNUTF strongly opposes such anti-national stand taken by the Centre of Women’s Studies. JNU must take action against those involved in organizing it,” JNUTF said in a statement four hours before the administration announced the cancellation.

After the agreessive and forceful protest by @abvpjnu and due to our proactive stand, the JNU administration had to cancel the anti-Bharat webinar that addressed d Union territory ofJammu and Kashmir as 'Indian occupied Kashmir' organized by the Centre for Women Studies of SSS. pic.twitter.com/TeOe7XgV4Q — Shivam Chaurasia JNU (@Shivam_JNU) October 29, 2021

Students’ outfit Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also objected to the seminar. Shivam Chaurasia, president ABVP-JNU said they demanded that the administration stop the webinar as “it undermines the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of India and the Constitution of India”

The students’ body also demanded severe action against those who were part of the organising team of this webinar conducted by the university’s Centre for Women Studies.