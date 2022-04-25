Punjab CM Mann to visit Delhi’s schools, hospitals
- Improvement of government educational facilities and reforming state health facilities was one of the major poll planks of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior state officials will visit health institutions and government schools in the national capital on Monday to learn about the “Delhi model” and replicate it in the state, an official aware of the matter said.
Improvement of government educational facilities and reforming state health facilities was one of the major poll planks of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. The party scored a resounding win over traditional actors in the state politics winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats in the state elections results of which were announced on March 10.
“In a bid to revamp the existing health and education infrastructure across the state, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will undertake a whirlwind tour of the premier health institutes and schools in the national capital on Monday,” a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said in Chandigarh on Sunday.
He will be accompanied by a battery of senior officers from both school education, and health and family welfare departments, to take inputs in the two crucial sectors directly attributable to human development, the spokesperson said.
The Delhi government confirmed the Punjab chief minister’s visit on Sunday. In a statement, the Delhi government said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will explain to the Punjab CM how Delhi’s transformation has taken place under him. He will be accompanied by the concerned ministers and officials. The team will visit Delhi government’s schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics to take a page out of the Kejriwal Model. Both the governments will learn about each other’s best practices and policies to adapt them for the welfare of the public,” the government statement said.
According to the Punjab CMO spokesperson, Mann will visit Dr Ambedkar Institute of Excellence at Kalkaji, followed by Mohalla clinics at Greater Kailash, Chirag Enclave and Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya. The Punjab chief minister and his Delhi counterpart will jointly inaugurate a new swimming pool in the school, he added.
Mann will then visit Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Dilshad Garden in east Delhi, and inspect the health facilities there.
A few memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the government of Delhi on imparting quality health and education facilities in Punjab are likely to be inked, the spokesperson said.
(With PTI inputs)
