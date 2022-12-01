Home / Cities / Delhi News / Punjab: Pak hands over BSF man who accidentally crossed IB

Punjab: Pak hands over BSF man who accidentally crossed IB

Published on Dec 01, 2022 08:22 PM IST

The BSF man was undertaking zero-line checking along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) near BSF post G G Base in Abohar sector

A Border Security Force (BSF) man, who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side on Thursday morning in the Punjab sector, has been handed over to the Indian authorities. (Image for representational purpose)
A Border Security Force (BSF) man, who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side on Thursday morning in the Punjab sector, has been handed over to the Indian authorities. (Image for representational purpose)
ByPTI, New Delhi

A Border Security Force (BSF) man, who inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistani side on Thursday morning in the Punjab sector, has been handed over to the Indian authorities, an official spokesperson said.

The man was undertaking zero-line checking along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) near BSF post G G Base in Abohar sector.

He crossed over to the other side inadvertently due to dense fog and resulting “extremely poor visibility” around 6.30 am, the spokesperson said.

“He was safely handed over to the BSF during a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers at 1.50pm,” he said.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
