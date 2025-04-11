PWD planning to make 2 new underpasses at choke points

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct underpasses to decongest two of the busiest intersections in the Capital — Peeragarhi Chowk in west Delhi, and Andheria Mor in south Delhi. Peeragarhi Chowk in west Delhi. (File)

PWD minister Parvesh Verma told HT that he directed officials to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for the underpasses, for which an agency will be hired soon.

“I have asked the department to get DPRs prepared for underpasses at both these choke points. I have received multiple complaints about daily traffic jams. I have also asked the department to share alternate plans of what are the feasible solutions to the traffic problem at these points, so that the budget can be allocated accordingly. We will be taking up all such congestion points around PWD roads gradually,” Verma said.

The minister said the Delhi government in its budget allocated over ₹3,800 crore for roads and flyovers, which will be used to improve the road infrastructure in the city and reduce congestion.

“Our government is committed to making the roads worthy of a national capital. If that requires additional budgetary allocations, we will also ask for that,” Verma said.

Peeragarhi Chowk is a major intersection on the Outer Ring Road and is a major choke point for traffic moving between north Delhi, west Delhi, and Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Buses travelling to and from Kashmere Gate ISBT, and commercial vehicles catering to the industrial areas of west Delhi also use this junction, resulting in massive traffic snarls

“The road is currently not equipped to accommodate the heavy traffic on the stretch, which is surrounded by industrial areas on one side, including Udyog Nagar, Mundka and Mangolpuri, and residential areas such as Paschim Vihar on the other. Four traffic intersections on a short corridor add to the congestion,” a PWD official said.

Officials added that the mixing of vehicular traffic with high volume of pedestrian movement, on-street parking, presence of multiple banquet halls, and unhindered incoming traffic on the signal-free corridor from Vikaspuri to Wazirabad add to the traffic mess.

Meanwhile, Andheria Mor caters to traffic heading towards Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, Gurugram, and the Qutub Minar complex. The width of road is not sufficient near the Fortis hospital traffic signal, and there are encroachments near Masoodpur and Mahipalpur. Besides, encroachment of road space by shops, street vendors, and on-street parking adds to the chaos.

“There have been attempts in the past to decongest Andheria Mor, but nothing substantial materialised. Periodic anti-encroachment drives are conducted, but the impact is short lived and a design intervention is needed,” the official quoted above said.

S Velmurugan, chief scientist and head of the traffic engineering and safety division at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said underpasses help in addressing traffic congestion. However, he warned, “The design should be scientifically decided, and the drainage should be proper to ensure that it doesn’t get inundated during rainfall. Also, better public transport should be planned as a long-term solution to traffic concerns.”