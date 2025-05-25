Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
PWD plans 6-cr beautification of Rajghat area, floats tender

BySnehil Sinha
May 25, 2025 05:42 AM IST

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender worth over 6 crore for beautification work along key stretches near the Rajghat memorial. The project will cover the central verge of Satyagrah Marg and the left flank and central verge of Ring Road from Rajghat crossing to Gulab Vatika, officials said. 

PWD plans 6-cr beautification of Rajghat area, floats tender

According to PWD officials, to be completed in four months once awarded, includes installation of sculptures, ornamental railings, fountains, water bodies and integrated lighting systems. A senior PWD official said, “This stretch sees a high volume of local and tourist traffic, being adjacent to Rajghat. The beautification work is aimed at creating a more serene and visually striking experience, especially through the integration of modern water features.” 

Contractors will also be tasked with monthly photographic documentation of progress and handling waste management, officials said. The department has mandated that only agencies with previous experience in high-value civil fountain works will be eligible to bid, they added. 

The project is part of the PWD’s broader effort to uplift public spaces across Delhi over the next year. The stretch between Shantivan and Rajghat already falls under a Delhi government pilot streetscaping project launched by the previous administration, which revamped 16 roads with footpaths, landscaping, and street furniture, according to officials. 

While Rajghat, which houses 17 memorials including that of Mahatma Gandhi, remains a major attraction, officials admit the surrounding infrastructure and horticulture are overdue for an upgrade. Earlier efforts included patchwork repairs and replantation ahead of the G20 summit two years ago, they added. 

