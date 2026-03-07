PWD set to spend ₹177 crore for stormwater drain revival in Delhi

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has approved drain remodelling projects worth over ₹177 crore across north and northwest Delhi to prevent waterlogging during monsoon, officials said on Friday. PWD officials said the work will be executed in phases and will be closely monitored to ensure quality and timely completion. (HT Archive)

Approved under the New Master Drainage Plan, the projects aim to strengthen existing stormwater drains using modern precast reinforced cement concrete (RCC) drain technology, ensuring faster construction, durability, and improved water flow capacity, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said in a statement.

According to PWD officials, the work will be executed in phases, and will be closely monitored to ensure quality and timely completion. Once completed, the upgraded drains are expected to significantly improve stormwater flow and reduce waterlogging risks in several densely populated areas.

Officials said PWD has identified several crucial stretches requiring drainage redevelopment, including Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Chhoturam Marg, Azadpur–Camp Chowk corridor, Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi Road, and Maharaja Agrasen Marg.

The sanctioned work includes remodelling drains from Avantika traffic signal to Vishram Chowk, Camp Chowk to Azadpur H-Point on Mall Road, Police Station Road to the flood control drain near Sultanpuri bus terminal, and Jain Nagar to Rohini Sector-22 traffic signal, among several other stretches. Additionally, important corridors such as Sultanpuri Main Road to Jalebi Chowk, Jagadamba Road, and multiple roads in Rohini Sector 16 and Sector 17 will also see upgraded drainage systems under the plan.

The PWD minister added that the government is focused not only on building new infrastructure but also on upgrading existing systems that have become inadequate due to urban expansion.

“For years, residents in many areas have faced serious waterlogging during heavy rains. These projects are part of a long-term solution under the Master Drainage Plan to modernise Delhi’s storm water infrastructure and ensure smoother rainwater flow,” Verma said.

“Our effort is to strengthen the entire drainage network in a scientific manner. By remodeling these drains with modern precast RCC technology, we will improve capacity and durability while ensuring faster work execution. The goal is clear: Delhi should not suffer from avoidable flooding and water accumulation during rains and the department is prioritising areas that frequently experience waterlogging during the monsoon,” he added.