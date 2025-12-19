PWD starts building new water outlet system to prevent waterlogging at Zakhira underpass

New Delhi The Zakhira underpass in monsoon 2024. (HT Archive)

The Public Works Department (PWD) has started constructing a drain and sump near the Zakhira flyover in west Delhi to resolve the persistent problem of waterlogging, given that the underpass in the vicinity has been shut multiple times during monsoon due to flooding.

Officials said that the site has been identified as a waterlogging hot spot and ₹4 crore has been allocated for permanent fixes.

“The topography under the flyover is such that rainwater naturally accumulates at the lowest point near the foot of the structure. At present, the water has to be pumped out using temporary arrangements,” an official aware of the matter said.

During monsoon earlier this year, the Zakhira underpass was among the worst-hit locations in Delhi, as it had to be shut after intense spells of rainfall. Given that it is a key link between central and west Delhi, officials said they decided to design a new drain and pump system, keeping the topographical challenges in mind.

Under the revamp, a permanent pump has been constructed at the site and work is underway to connect the sump to an existing drain. Once completed, the system is expected to allow quicker evacuation of stormwater without relying on temporary pumping during heavy rainfall, officials said.

“There is already an existing drain that will need to be broken and a new wider drain will be constructed with a higher carrying capacity. Apart from construction of a reinforced concrete cement (RCC) sump, the work will also include installation of electromechanical pumping systems and development of a dedicated drainage line to safely discharge accumulated stormwater into the existing drainage network,” the official said.

The work tender for the project specifies that the work involves associated civil and electrical components, including laying of pipelines, construction of chambers and provision of power supply and control panels to ensure uninterrupted operation.

“In the past, we have faced trouble when due to sudden heavy rainfall, the area gets waterlogged before the pumps are switched on. We are now making arrangements so that pumps are either automatically switched on once water reaches certain levels or can also be switched on remotely,” the official said.

Officials said the project has a timeline of six months, so that it can be completed before the onset of peak monsoon. The tender includes clauses for maintenance during the defect liability period, aimed at ensuring the system remains functional after completion, as repeated failures of temporary arrangements in the past had contributed to prolonged waterlogging at the underpass.

The issue of waterlogging is not limited to Zakhira. The PWD has identified 71 hot spots, including six locations along the Boulevard Road in north Delhi, where drainage problems recur every monsoon. Drain management in Delhi has been marked by institutional complexity for years. Until recently, stormwater drains across the city were managed by multiple agencies, with as many as 10 different bodies responsible for maintaining a network spanning 3,740.31 kilometres. In an effort to streamline accountability, the Delhi High Court last year transferred responsibility for all stormwater drains to the irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department.

PWD officials said coordination with the irrigation department and civic bodies will also need to be bettered to ensure that structural interventions, such as the Zakhira drain and sump, are complemented by regular desilting and maintenance downstream, to effectively curb waterlogging.