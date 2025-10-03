PWD to redesign Delhi flyovers, turn underpasses into public spaces

The Public Works Department (PWD) will soon reimagine Delhi’s flyovers by transforming the vacant land beneath them into public utilities and community spaces, officials said on Thursday. Plans include vending zones, toilets, sports pockets and shaded waiting areas, with revenue models from parking, kiosks and advertising for upkeep. (PTI)

A senior PWD official said the department is in the process of hiring a consultant who will prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) suggesting creative and functional uses for these underutilised stretches. “We want to approach these spaces as opportunities, not leftovers. The idea is to use design to transform these corners into meaningful public assets, whether as community parks, parking pockets, urban gardens, toilets, vending zones or small-scale utility offices,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, 93 flyovers across the Capital have been identified where significant land between abutments remains unutilised. The consultant will be required to prepare reports within nine months, covering thematic guidelines, architectural concepts, signage plans and financial models for long-term upkeep.

The bid document specifies that only firms with prior experience in large-scale urban projects may participate. “The objective of this exercise is to propose sustainable, inclusive, and context-sensitive design solutions that not only reflect the unique character of each location but also contribute to the broader urban fabric of Delhi. Through this initiative, it is aimed to create vibrant, environmentally conscious public spaces that enhance the quality of life for citizens and support long-term economic and social growth,” the bid document stated.

Officials noted that certain flyovers are already being put to alternate use. At Lajpat Nagar and Moti Nagar, fenced parks have been developed, while the stretches at Sukhdev Vihar and Indraprastha flyover are being used as departmental offices. However, many others remain barren, occupied by parked vehicles or used as dumping grounds. “Under-flyover areas are often seen as eyesores. With proper planning, they can serve multiple roles like green buffers, shaded waiting areas, sports facilities for children, public spaces or organised vending zones,” the official cited above said.

The list of 93 flyovers includes key corridors such as Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad, Ashram, Geeta Colony, Mukundpur and Rani Jhansi flyover. The larger stretches identified for development include the New RTR flyover (2,650 metres), Rani Jhansi flyover (2,000 metres), Zakhira flyover (1,600 metres), Azadpur flyover (1,560 metres), Anand Vihar flyover (1,500 metres), Munirka flyover (1,400 metres), Naraina flyover (1,660 metres), AIIMS flyover (1,640 metres), and Outer Ring Road elevated stretches ranging from 2,600 to 2,850 metres.

The consultant, once appointed, will begin with an inception report before moving to design briefs, architectural and signage development, master plans and final DPRs. Suggested financial models may include revenue from kiosks, parking facilities or advertising.