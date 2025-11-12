PWD to repair Chandni Chowk’s pedestrian corridor with 3.77-cr plan

After years of civic neglect, the public works department (PWD) is set to begin repair and maintenance work on the 1.6km pedestrianised stretch of Chandni Chowk from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Masjid. The ₹3.77-crore project comes more than five years after the heritage corridor was redeveloped and opened exclusively for pedestrians in 2020. the heritage corridor was redeveloped and opened exclusively for pedestrians in 2020 by the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the maintenance work will span 24 months between 2025 and 2026, covering the upkeep of civil infrastructure and related facilities along the entire stretch. PWD officials said the project will include surface repairs, realignment of damaged stones, restoration of bollards, maintenance of drainage and street furniture, and dust-control measures.

“The corridor has faced extensive wear and tear due to continuous footfall and encroachments. The maintenance contract aims to restore the surface and improve pedestrian safety,” said an official.

When it was reopened in 2020, the corridor was hailed as a model of pedestrian-friendly urban design. But the stretch soon began to deteriorate. HT had earlier reported broken paver tiles, uneven surfaces, and malfunctioning fire hydrants, while residents and traders repeatedly flagged flooding and sewage issues during the monsoon. The lack of consistent upkeep led to paving stones coming loose and utilities getting damaged, turning the walkable corridor into a safety hazard.

Officials said the upcoming maintenance will be carried out in coordination with the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) to ensure that the area’s heritage character remains intact. “This is a restorative effort. Chandni Chowk’s heritage identity will be preserved while addressing functional issues that have persisted for years,” the official added.

The project is expected to begin early next year, following contract approval and site clearance.

Shopkeepers and residents have long complained of civic apathy. To initiate the process, PWD minister Parvesh Verma and senior officials met representatives of local traders in June, during which a broad roadmap was discussed to restore the area’s crumbling infrastructure and elevate its status to a “modern model marketplace.”

The SRDC is also likely to be revived with a new board, as per trader demands and in line with promises made in the BJP’s Delhi election manifesto. The party had pledged to transform Chandni Chowk into the city’s first model marketplace, backed by an allocation of ₹100 crore, according to the manifesto.

