    PWD to seek Delhi civic agency nod to raise ad revenue

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:26 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    The department plans to hand over the maintenance and upkeep of such infrastructure sites to private parties while granting them rights to generate revenue by opening kiosks and displaying advertisements. (Representative photo)
    As per the Outdoor Advertisement Policy, advertisements and their revenue fall under the MCD’s domain

    New Delhi

    The Public Works Department (PWD) will seek the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) nod to raise revenue by displaying advertisements on its proposed projects and infrastructure maintenance plans.

    Over the past few months, the PWD has proposed several projects with advertisement components, such as replacement of LED streetlights, maintenance of flyovers and space under them, but as per the Outdoor Advertisement Policy, advertisements and their revenue fall under the MCD’s domain.

    A senior PWD official said that a letter was written by the department to the MCD commissioner stating that the maintenance of these FOBs, subways, flyovers, underpasses, and their associated facilities is becoming increasingly difficult and resource-consuming and due to lack of proper care, they appear dilapidated. Officials said that in order to mitigate these problems, the department plans to hand over the maintenance and upkeep of such infrastructure sites to private parties while granting them rights to generate revenue by opening kiosks and displaying advertisements.

    “We have proposed that the revenue generated would be shared with the MCD as per approved norms and the corporation has expressed its willingness to allow advertisement on flyover pillars,” the official said, adding that the permission for other structures such as FOBs, subways and underpasses will be sought again.

    MCD officials did not respond to request for comment.

