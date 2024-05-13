Rahul Gandhi to address rally, hold town hall meeting in run-up to Delhi Lok Sabha polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally and a town hall in the Capital in the run-up to the Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections, under which Delhi will cast its vote on May 25 across its seven Lok Sabha constituencies, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said on Monday. DPCC president Devender Yadav address a press conference at the party office in Rajiv Bhawan, DDU Marg, New Delhi, on May 13. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The dates and locations for Rahul Gandhi’s events are yet to be finalised and would be communicated later, party members said.

“Congress has completed preparations to win the Lok Sabha elections across seven seats of Delhi. The backbone of a political organisation is its ‘booth’; the stronger the booth, the stronger the election can be fought. Booth management teams of the Delhi Congress are training workers to directly contact 14.7 million voters across all 13,630 booths in Delhi,” Yadav said.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Congress office, Yadav said: “Training teams have been formed for this purpose. A control room has also been set up and 15 teams have been designated for each of the three constituencies to monitor the work of delivering the guarantees of the Congress to every household in the Capital.”

To be sure, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have tied up for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and as part of their seat-sharing arrangement, the AAP will contest East Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary constituencies, and the Congress will contest Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi constituencies.

Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, former MP JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk and former MP Udit Raj from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Devender Yadav said: “In Delhi, we will hold around seven town halls to listen to, understand, and find solutions to the burning issues of the country and Delhi, and affected groups of people. Rahul Gandhi has assured the Delhi Congress that he will be participating in a town hall and discuss the burning issues of Delhi, inflation, unemployment, GST, pollution, women’s safety, law and order, JJ clusters, resettlement colonies, and the proprietary rights of unauthorised colonies,” Yadav said.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said that in the past 10 years, the central government has not done any work, terming Modi’s guarantees “nothing but false promises”.

“Congress is contesting elections on ‘5 justice and 25 guarantee’ to strengthen and give adequate representation to youth, women, farmers, workers, Dalits, and backward, minority and marginalised sections of society. Congress will ensure the empowerment of all sections through schemes like ‘Mahalakshmi’ which promises financial assistance, and ‘recruitment guarantee’ which promises jobs to the unemployed. Congress workers are going door to door across all seven seats of Delhi, and providing information about the Congress’s manifesto to people,” said Yadav.

“In the Lok Sabha elections, in addition to social media and new methods of publicity, such as online publicity, the Congress will also organise corner meetings, large rallies,and roadshows in every Lok Sabha segment. Senior leaders of the central leadership, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, will take part,” Yadav said.

Delhi Congress leaders have also decided to hold daily press conferences issues of inflation, law and order, and environment, among others. “The people of Delhi are struggling with issues such as unemployment, inflation, law and order, women’s safety and environmental pollution. We will hold a press conference every day on one topic and present our views to the people,” Yadav said.

The AAP and Congress are conducting a joint campaign across the seven seats after teething troubles saw the appointment of 14 coordinators, seven from each party for each seat.

Yadav said, “A call centre has also been set up, in which 70 people have been assigned to each Lok Sabha seat, to talk to people and understand their feelings based on the work done by booth committees.”