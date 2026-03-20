Rain, wind cool Delhi, records lowest maximum temperature in over a month

Scattered showers and strong winds cooled the capital on Thursday, with the maximum temperature dipping below 30°C for the first time in nearly a month to 26.8°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This was 4.7 degrees below normal and the lowest maximum in Delhi since February 24, when it was 29.9°C. Overcast skies and light rain near Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, on Thursday. The maximum temperature was 26.8°C. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 33.6°C, marking a 6.8-degree drop over 24 hours, IMD data showed.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Friday, forecasting more rain and a further dip in the mercury to around 23–25°C.

“Generally cloudy skies, with a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds of 30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, are likely in the morning. One or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds of 30–40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, are likely from forenoon to evening,” the IMD said.

According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to gradually rise after Friday, reaching 32–34°C by March 25.

Weather stations at Safdarjung and Pusa recorded 0.8 mm of rainfall each between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Thursday, while Mayur Vihar and Pusa recorded 0.5 mm each. Palam recorded 0.4 mm and Janakpuri 0.2 mm.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 17.6°C.

The city’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 137 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.