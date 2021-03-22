IND USA
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
delhi news

Rainfall, thunderstorms predicted in parts of Delhi today

Met officials also said that the rainfall, forecast for Monday and Tuesday, may also bring down the temperature in the city
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:12 AM IST

Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday coupled with thunder and dust storms, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Sunday.

Met officials also said that the rainfall, forecast for Monday and Tuesday, may also bring down the temperature in the city.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that under the influence of a western disturbance, strong winds and rains have already begun in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

“Its impact will lead to rain and dust storms in Delhi and NCR, also leading to hailstorm in some parts of Haryana. There is also a possibility of a thunderstorm in some parts of Delhi,” Srivastava said.

Also Read | HP braces for another spell of snow, rain till March 24

Delhi’s air quality remained in the "poor" category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 209. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 244.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Sunday, Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “AQI is likely to marginally improve to the moderate category for tomorrow [Monday]. Moderate to poor AQI is forecasted for March 23 and 24. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds can lead to local dust lifting on the two days.”

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 18 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to be 34 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was 16.2 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

