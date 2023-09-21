News / Cities / Delhi News / Rape case filed against head constable in Delhi

Rape case filed against head constable in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 21, 2023 11:23 PM IST

A 22-year-old woman said that the head constable, who is married and a father of four, accusing him of having physical relationship with her on marriage pretext

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have registered a case of rape against a head constable, who is married and a father of four, after a 22-year-old woman filed a complaint against him, accusing him of having physical relationship with her on the pretext of marrying her for the last two years.

The first information report (FIR) against the head constable was registered under Indian Penal Code’s section 376 at the Laxmi Nagar police station in east Delhi. The woman lodged the complaint on Wednesday, police said. (Representational image)
The first information report (FIR) against the head constable was registered under Indian Penal Code’s section 376 at the Laxmi Nagar police station in east Delhi. The woman lodged the complaint on Wednesday, police said. (Representational image)

The first information report (FIR) against the head constable was registered under Indian Penal Code’s section 376 at the Laxmi Nagar police station in east Delhi. The woman lodged the complaint on Wednesday, police said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the east district police said that the woman in her complaint said that she met the head constable, currently posted in a police control room (PCR) in northeast district, in a matter related to a complaint. After that they became friends and the head constable allegedly proposed to marry her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out