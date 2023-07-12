Parts of Delhi flooded as water level in Yamuna touches record high

Parts of Delhi were flooded as the water level in Yamuna touched a record high of 207.55 metres at 1pm on Wednesday due to the discharge of water from Haryana’s Hathini Kund barrage and prompted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to call an emergency meeting. The highest recorded water level in the Yamuna earlier—207.49—was recorded on September 6, 1978. The water level in the Yamuna touched a record high of 207.55 metres at 1pm. (PTI)

Residents said several colonies in Jaitpur have been flooded. A Delhi government official said the settlements that have been flooded were located inside an embankment. “The embankment cannot protect these settlements because they are beyond the embankment on the river bed,” said the official, denying any breach in the embankment. “It is intact.”

Officials said rescue teams have reached the area and were responding to the situation and evacuating people.

Flood control minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, who inspected the water level in the Yamuna, said embankments were being erected across low-lying areas.

Officials cited records and said Delhi was flooded in 1978 following the release of 700000 cusecs of water from the Hathnikund barrage. The level of the river at the time was 204.79 metres. They added successive governments have since taken measures to strengthen the embankments to prevent the flow of water into the city.

In 2013, 800000 cusecs of water were released through the Hathnikund barrage and the level of the Yamuna rose to 207.32 metres. In 2019, the Yamuna level reached 206.6 metres following the release of 828000 cusecs of water. No flooding in the city was reported on these occasions.

Delhi Police said they rescued five people from Sonia Vihar after they were trapped in the waters of the overflowing Yamuna.

Officials said the water flow at 204.5 metres is considered the “warning level”, 205.33 metres the “danger level” and 206 metres the “evacuation level”. As of 9am, the water level was 207.32 metres.

Around 9000 people have been evacuated so far. “The monastery area and the boat club in the central district are vulnerable points. We have made additional deployment of relief and rescue personnel at the sites. We are closely monitoring the situation,” said a second official.

Thousands of people living on the Yamuna floodplains were shifted this week as the Yamuna continued to flow above the “evacuation mark” of 206 metres.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai said officials have been instructed to provide all basic facilities to the evacuees. “Approximately 2,700 relief centres/tents have been set up...can accommodate around 27,000 individuals,” he said. The government has set up shelters in places such as Geeta Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Garhi Mandu, Palla, Hiranki, Yamuna Bazar, and Mayur Vihar.

The Yamuna spans around 22km in the Capital. Its floodplains have been encroached over the years and mostly vegetables, flowers, etc are grown on them. Migrant labourers have also built hutments on the floodplains and homeless people have found shelter under the bridges.

In places such as Yamuna Bazaar, slums as well as concrete houses have come up close to the floodplains. Over 35,000 people are estimated to be living there.

A third official said 47 boats have been kept ready to meet any emergency. Seventeen vulnerable points such as Vijay Ghat, Tibet Market, Metcalf House, and Delhi Gate were being monitored.